Extra Care At The Beach

Sea turtle nesting season officially begins today, but the season if off to an early start with nests already being watched in the Panhandle and down on Venice Beach. Business and residences are asked to dim their lights overnight since the hatchlings could head toward the light and away from the water.

Sea turtle nests Canaveral National Seashore

Walmart is shutting their health care and virtual care centers down and that includes location in Tampa Bay. It’s a total of nine locations which you can view here.

Strategic Property Partners LLC is about to add to the Water Street District with three new buildings that will be a mix of retail, housing and hotels. The project will be right across the street from Amalie Arena and work has already begun with an anticipated completion date of spring 2025.

Credit: Strategic Property Partners LLC Strategic Property Partners LLC released renderings of a residential condominium building planned for Water Street Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Rays unveiled the team’s new “Grit x Glow” uniforms at the Trop. The team says the new outfits are a nod to the city’s counterculture and are called City Connect from Nike and they’ll be wearing them this weekend against the Yankees.

Credit: Tampa Bay Rays Josh Lowe wearing new Grit x Glow attire

If you drive in Tampa you know this. Survey say we are among the worst drivers in the U.S.. From Forbes, three cities in Florida are among the top 25 worst cities to drive in. Who are they? Miami is second, Jacksonville in 16th and Tampa in 24th. Those rankings are based on our driving experience, overall safety, the cost of car ownership and access to car maintenance. The city that takes the unfortunate top spot is Oakland, California.

