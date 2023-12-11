Expansion Plans At TGH

Things will look very different on Davis Islands with the announcement for expansion plans at Tampa General Hospital. At last week’s Tampa City Council meeting, plans for a 13-story pavilion at the cost of $510 million dollars were approved. It will be right next to the existing TGH structure and will be the tallest building on the Island. The full story is in the Tampa Bay Times.

Tampa General Hospital (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann)

The Tampa Bay Bucs are now in a tie for first place with a 29-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Bucs head to Green Bay for the next game, with two of their final three games in Tampa to wrap up the regular season.

Dove Tampa Bay Forecast

Cooler and wet weather is in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay. Tonight’s low drops to 49 and we’ll stay in 70′s this week. Rain chances are back in the forecast starting Thursday, with windy conditions all week.

Dove Daily Update





