Everything we want: Royal Mint issues George Michael collectable coins

Fans can now cash in on George Michael — literally. The U.K.'s Royal Mint has issued a new collectable coin paying tribute to the late superstar.

The coin features George as he looked during his Faith era, complete with sunglasses and a waveform representing his hit faith. The reverse side of the coin is an engraving of King Charles III.

The coin has been approved by George's estate, which issued a statement saying, "He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way."

The coin comes in several different versions: The cheapest costs a little under 20 bucks, and the most expensive one — which includes one ounce of gold — will set you back just over $3500.

Other British legends who've been immortalized on the Royal Mint's coins include Elton John, The Police, Queen, David Bowie, The Who and The Rolling Stones.

