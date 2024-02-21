Enjoy two nights of Sin (City) with Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is offering up a special way for fans to enjoy Las Vegas if they're heading there to check out her new residency show.

In partnership with Airbnb, the "Beautiful" singer is hosting a two-night stay in Sin City for up to four guests from February 29 through March 2. Not only do you get a swanky Airbnb right off the Strip, complete with a pool, you also get to have a candid conversation with Christina, plus a photo op.

And that's not all: You'll get a burlesque lesson taught by the woman who's worked with Christina for 10 years, plus a glam session with Christina's very own glam team and a boudoir photoshoot that will capture your glow-up. In addition, you get VIP seats for Christina's show, dinner at her favorite restaurant and products from Playground, Christina's sexual wellness brand.

You can reserve this stay starting Thursday, February 22, at 1 p.m. ET via airbnb.com/xtina. This isn't a contest — you just have to be the first to book. And you have to get yourself to Vegas, because airfare is pretty much the only thing not included.

