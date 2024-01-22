End Of The Road

The season is over for the Tampa Bay Bucs, ending with a 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in Detroit Sunday. Next week, it will be the Chiefs taking on the Raves, and the Lions against the 49ers.

Is it time to go back to the beach? After a very chilly weekend, the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast has us heading back into the 80′s this week. We’ll keep a slight chance of rain in place for a few days, but may even have a record high by Wednesday. The rest from 10 Tampa Bay Weather is here.

Crash: A a 2010 Hyundai Sonata crashed into the Skyline Chili restaurant early Sunday. The driver was charged with DUI. (Clearwater Police Department )

No chili for you. Skyline Chili on Gulf to Bay in Clearwater will be closed for possibly the rest of the week, thanks to an alleged drunk driver who first went through Greenberg Dental. Thankfully, no one was hurt but 22-year-old Danya Trejo of Clearwater is facing DUI charges.

All those beads cluttering up Bayshore Blvd can help you get 50% off your admission to the Florida Aquarium on an adult ticket. Keeping them out the Bay as well is crucial, so here’s the deal. Get a five gallon bucket, fill it up and get the details on how to turn them in here. Those beads are recycled through the MacDonald Training Center, a nonprofit organization that helps adults with disabilities prepare for the workforce through vocational training, employment pathways, residential supports and life-enrichment opportunities. Workers will sanitize and repackage the beads for reuse at future events. Funds raised support the Center’s career and education programs. For what you need to know on a Bead-Free Bay, just click here.

Ann-Ventures Keep the Bay Bead Free

It’s National Blood Donor Month, with the lack of donations causing a critical blood shortage. Senior VP for Corporate Communications and Public Relations Susan Forbes spoke with Ann Kelly on the need for blood and plasma donations. The podcast is live here, and for additional information and to host your own blood drive, go to oneblood.org.

Dove Daily Update





©2024 Cox Media Group