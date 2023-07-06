The end of a Long Run: The Eagles announce their farewell tour

Courtesy Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

The Eagles are saying a Long Goodbye to their fans.

The band's upcoming Long Goodbye tour will be their final one, they announced July 6. Thirteen initial shows have been announced, kicking off September 7 in New York's Madison Square Garden. Steely Dan -- who namechecked The Eagles in their song "Everything You Did," as it happens -- will open those shows.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds," the band says in a lengthy statement. They add, "We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

The statement continues, "We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up."

It concludes, "Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

A presale starts July 12; the general on-sale begins Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour is expected to continue into 2025, as the band plans to play as many shows in each city as the audience demands.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

