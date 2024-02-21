Emma Stone says she was a "dope" for jokingly calling pal Taylor Swift an a-hole

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone in 2011; Kevin Mazur/TCA 2011/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

Emma Stone apparently learned the hard way that when it comes to Swifties, even the most gentle ribbing can be seen as an attack on their queen.

When Stone won a Golden Globe for her role in Poor Things, her longtime friend Taylor Swift gave her a standing ovation as she accepted the award. Afterward, reporters asked her about Taylor.

"What an a******, am I right?" Stone joked. "I've known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and, um, yes, what an a******."

In a new interview with Variety, Stone said that she regrets her attempt at humor that night, because some Swifties were offended. "I definitely won't make a joke like that again," Stone told Variety. "Because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context."

She then pointed at herself and said, "What a dope.”

Stone told Vanity Fair last year that she and Taylor have known each other "since we were 17 and 18," adding, "She's a wonderful friend." In 2011, Taylor said Stone and Selena Gomez were "like sisters to me."

Incidentally, Stone won't confirm whether or not Taylor's song "When Emma Falls In Love" is about her. All she's said about it is, "You would have to ask her."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

