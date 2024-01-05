Elton John’s “Rocket Man” joins Spotify’s Billions Club

By Jill Lances

Elton John is celebrating a new milestone. The rocker just revealed on social media that his classic tune "Rocket Man" has reached 1 billion streams on Spotify.

"Thank you to all of you who keep listening and streaming," Elton wrote, "it brings me so much joy that this song continues to mean so much to you all after all of these years."

"Rocket Man" is the second Elton song to reach 1 billon streams on Spotify. His first was his Dua Lipa collaboration "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)," which joined the Billions Club in July 2022.

Released in April 1972, "Rocket Man" was the lead single off Elton's album Honky Château. It went on to become one of Elton's signature tunes and has been certified three-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!