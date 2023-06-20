Elton John’s planning “brand new show” for Glastonbury set

Elton John is set to headline the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 25, and if fans are expecting him to put on the same show he does each night on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, they're in for a treat.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Elton says he's planning a "brand new show" for his set at the iconic festival.

"I'm starting with a song I haven't played for about 10 years, so we'll see how it goes," he shares. "I've got the set list down, I've got rehearsal dates booked for the guest artists, so we just have to hope the weather will still be nice."

Elton insists the set will be “a different show to what people have been seeing” on the tour, and it sounds like fans are in for quite a night.

"When you put a set list together, I always say it's a bit like having sex,” he says. “You start off really well, then you chill out a little bit, then towards the end of the show all hell breaks loose."

Glastonbury runs from June 23 to June 25. A complete lineup and schedule can be found at glastonburyfestivals.co.uk.

