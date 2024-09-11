Elton John's husband predicts Elton will "probably outlive me": "He's just so tough"

At 77, Elton John is more than 15 years older than his husband, David Furnish, 61, and has had a number of health issues over the last few years. Still, Furnish believes that Elton just might be around longer than he will.

According to People, in the new documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, Elton discusses the possibility that he won't be around to see his sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, experience some of life's big milestones. And even though Furnish co-directed the doc, he tells People that watching that scene gave him "a lot of anxiety."

“I don’t think it’s a conversation you want to have with your children. I don’t want to plant that seed in their mind,” says Furnish. "Elton’s been through a lot, but he’s also as strong as an ox. He rarely cancels shows. He’s a strong man, and he’s a healer. He’ll probably outlive me. He’s just so tough.”

“Look, I want him to be around forever. And both of us, in the 30 years we’ve been together, we’re only just at this moment that we’ve only ever dreamed of,” he adds. “Elton was always doing 90, 100 shows a year, working constantly. ... So for us to be at this moment right now, after so much hard work and so much anticipation, there’s a lot of heightened emotion.”

In the documentary, according to People, Elton says his kids "worry about my mortality."

He says in the film, "I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know. So that’s why I want to use ... the best of my time — while I’m around. Time together is so wonderful and so precious.”

