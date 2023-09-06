Elton John's first post-farewell tour performance is at...a waterpark?

Jim Dyson/Redferns

By Andrea Dresdale

Once Elton John finished his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, he said he'd never go on the road again, but he didn't rule out the occasional one-off performance. Well, he's got one coming up in a very unexpected place.

On October 6, Elton is going to perform solo, without his band, at the El Dorado Waterpark in the Dominican Republic. He'll be playing the property's new Legends Arena, and it'll be his first scheduled show since he concluded the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8.

Elton's performance is part of the grand opening celebration of the park, which bills itself as "the largest and most advanced waterpark in the Caribbean."

Tickets are on sale now for the performance.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!