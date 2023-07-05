Elton John's Farewell tour is the first ever to top $900 million

Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment

By Andrea Dresdale

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is set to wrap up this weekend in Sweden, but it's managed to set one more record.

Already the highest-grossing tour of all time, the trek is now the first ever to earn $900 million or more, reports Billboard. Based on new figures through June 18, Elton's tour has now grossed $910.4 million. By comparison, the second highest-grossing tour of all time, Ed Sheeran's Divide tour, only earned $776.4 million.

There are just eight shows left to gather ticket sales data on, and Billboard Boxscore estimates that when all is said and done, Elton will have added another $15 to $20 million to the total.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour started way back in 2018 but was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. It eventually resumed in January 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!