Elton John's new documentary is part of the New York Film Festival’s Spotlight section, which showcases the most notable fall releases.

Elton John: Never Too Late, co-directed by R.J. Cutler and Elton's husband, David Furnish, follows Elton during his three-year, record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The film's description notes that it "offers keen insight into a life and career marked by soaring highs and crushing lows, and contemplates a legacy defined equally by advocacy and artistry."

Elton, Furnish and Cutler are expected to attend the premiere.

Elton’s doc is getting its U.S. premiere at the festival; it’s already set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 5 to Sept. 15. Furnish was born in Toronto.

The New York Film Festival is happening Sept 27. through Oct. 14.

