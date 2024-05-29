Elton John wants you to "Speak Up Sing Out" for a good cause

This Pride Month, Elton John is offering fans the chance to meet him -- and to raise money for his AIDS Foundation.

It's a social media campaign called the #SpeakUpSingOutGiveaway and here's how it works: Record a video of yourself singing -- or reciting -- these lyrics from Elton's hit "Your Song:" "I hope you don't mind, I hope you don't mind, that I put down in words /How wonderful life is now you're in the world."

Then, at the end, you add in the name of the person "who has always supported you to be your most authentic self." Post the video to your Instagram with the hashtag #SpeakUpSingOutGiveaway, and follow Elton's Foundation at @ejaf on Instagram. For every post, $10 will be donated to the Foundation, up to $25,000.

One participant will be chosen to meet Elton and his husband David Furnish on June 27 in New York City. The deadline to enter is June 18 at 8 p.m., and the contest is open to U.S. and U.K. residents over the age of 18.

Elton tells People that the money will go to his Rocket Fund initiative, which drives "important policy changes around the world to uplift the LGBTQ+ community."

“We mustn’t let increasing discriminatory legislation taking place around the world hold us back," he adds. "Let’s lead with acceptance and joy this Pride Month and encourage everyone to be who they are and to love who they love without shame or fear."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.