Elton John, Sheryl Crow to appear at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, streaming live on Disney+

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Andrea Dresdale

For the first time, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+.

In past years, the ceremony was recorded and aired at a later date on HBO. Now, the ceremony will stream live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, November 3 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. ABC will then air a highlights special on Monday, January 1, 2024.

In addition, the first batch of presenters and performers for this year's ceremony have been announced. They include inductees Sheryl CrowWillie Nelson and Missy Elliott, as well Chaka Khan, who's being inducted in the category of Musical Excellence. Other performers and presenters include Elton JohnBrandi CarlileDave Matthews, H.E.R., New Edition, Chris Stapleton and many more.

In addition to Sheryl, Missy and Willie, this year's inductees include the late George Michael, Kate BushRage Against the Machine and The Spinners. In addition to Chaka Khan, Elton John's longtime musical collaborator Bernie Taupin is being inducted in the Musical Excellence category.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

