Elton John sets talent for annual Oscar party; get a preview of upcoming auction

Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II

By Andrea Dresdale

Elton John has announced the talent for his annual Academy Awards viewing party, which raises money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Entertaining the crowd will be the R&B/Soul trio Gabriels, whose frontman, former American Idol season 10 contestant Jacob Lusk, joined Elton onstage when he performed at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival in 2023.

As previously reported, the co-hosts for the 32nd annual party are Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, as well as Tiffany Haddish. In a statement, Elton said, "As a father and an AIDS advocate for over three decades, I want to see my sons grow up in a world where AIDS, and the stigma and inequality that drives it, are history."

He added, "Everyone deserves to live a healthy life, free from violence and discrimination. I’m so grateful to my big-hearted friends Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Tiffany Haddish, and one of my favorite fresh acts, Gabriels, for stepping up to help us raise funds at this year’s Oscar Party to further my Foundation’s mission.”

The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air March 10 on ABC.

As previously reported, ahead of the Oscars, Elton's massive collection of belongings from his Atlanta apartment are being auctioned off by Christie's. In a preview of the auction that aired on ABC's Good Morning America February 8, David Furnish, Elton's husband and manager, said of Elton, "He always liked to go out to do shows to earn money to collect more things that he loved and that inspired him."

"It was a place he felt safe and comfortable and really, really inspired," David added. "So it was a very magical chapter in our lives, so it is very emotional.”

Visit Christies.com for all the auction information.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

