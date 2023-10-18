Elton John performs at private party at Justin Timberlake's Nashville club

Elton John isn't going on tour anymore, but that doesn't mean he can't perform live.

Nashville's WKRN-TV reports that on October 14, Elton played at a "top secret" private birthday party in Music City at the Twelve Thirty Club, which happens to be owned by Justin Timberlake. Justin and his wife, Jessica Biel, were there, but the party was for the wife of a local bigwig, identified by Nashville's WSMV-TV as Jimmy Liautaud, founder of the Jimmy John's sandwich chain.

WSMV-TV adds that Elton played a 12-song set, including "Your Song," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocketman."

Elton and Justin have known each other for quite some time: Justin actually played a young Elton in the Rocket Man's video for the 2001 song "This Train Don't Stop There Anymore." It's not clear if Justin had anything to do with booking Elton for the party.

