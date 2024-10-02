Elton John performs, jokes about his health, at New York premiere of doc 'Elton John: Never Too Late'

Elton John made an appearance at the New York Film Festival premiere of his upcoming Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late Tuesday, where he treated the crowd to a performance of his classic "Tiny Dancer."
People reports that while speaking to the audience after the screening, Elton joked about his many health ailments over the years.
Elton John: Never Too Late details Elton's extraordinary music career and complicated personal life, and follows the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as he prepares for his final concert in North America at LA's Dodger Stadium. It's set to premiere Dec. 13 on Disney+.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.