Elton John is Jean Smart's dream guest star for 'Hacks'

Five-time Emmy winner Jean Smart has just been nominated yet again for her role as comedy legend Deborah Vance on Max's hit show Hacks. And while the show has lined up some big-name guest stars in the past, Smart tells Deadline that her dream guest for season 4 would be Elton John.

"I would think I'd died and gone to heaven if he came on the show," Smart told Deadline, noting the show has already used two of his songs: "The Bitch Is Back" and "I'm Still Standing."

"So I think that he likes the show, so maybe we could write an incredible part for him that would be awesome," she continued. "I have this funny feeling about him, I don’t know why. Every once in a while I’ll see somebody, or I’ll be a fan of someone, and I just think that if I met that person, we’d be friends. And that’s how I’ve always felt about him. Always. I don’t know why. I have nothing to base that on.”

Smart's co-star Hannah Einbinder, who was also nominated for an Emmy, added that having Elton on the show "would be sick." Production for season 4 of Hacks starts in September.

If Elton did appear on Hacks, it'd be the latest in a long series of cameo appearances the Rocket Man has made over the years. He's guest-starred as himself in TV shows like The Simpsons, Ally McBeal, South Park, Absolutely Fabulous, The Nanny and Nashville.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.