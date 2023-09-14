Elton John guest stars on new Rolling Stones album, 'Hackney Diamonds'

Geffen Records

By Andrea Dresdale

It turns out Lady Gaga isn't the only high-profile surprise guest on The Rolling Stones' new album, Hackney Diamonds.

The legendary rockers have revealed that Elton John also appears on the album, playing on two songs: "Get Close" and "Live By the Sword." It's not surprising that Elton was recruited for the project: Not only has he known the band for years, but Andrew Watt, who produced the album, also produced most of Elton's 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions as well as his hit Britney Spears duet, "Hold Me Closer."

As previously reported, Hackney Diamonds also features Lady Gaga singing on the track "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," which includes Stevie Wonder on keyboards. Meanwhile, Paul McCartney plays bass on a track called "Bite My Head Off."

Hackney Diamonds comes out October 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

