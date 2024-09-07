Elton John gets emotional as new doc 'Never Too Late' premieres at Toronto Film Festival

"I'm having the best time of my life – except this f****** eye. I wish I could see you," Elton John told the audience at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 6 after his new documentary Never Too Late premiered, Variety reports.

The music legend had revealed on Instagram a few days earlier that he's recovering from a "severe eye infection" that has left him with "only limited vision" in one eye.

Still, he was able to attend the festival with his husband, David Furnish, who co-directed the doc, but instead of walking the red carpet, he rode down it on a purple golf cart.

During a quick Q&A, Elton told the audience that he loves the fact that, in addition to his career, the film documents his relationship with Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

According to Variety, Elton held back tears as he said, "I'm very proud of what I've achieved. I hope to keep making music, but I want to be home and treasure them. Having a #1 album is really nice for five minutes, but this is a lifetime."

"On my tombstone, I don't want it to say he sold a million records," he added. "I want it to say he was a great dad and great husband."

Never Too Late, which premieres on Disney+ on December 13, is bookended by Elton's historic concerts at LA's Dodger Stadium in 1975, and his 2022 shows at the same venue. It covers Elton's childhood, his success, his drug addiction, his difficult romantic relationships, and his friendship with John Lennon among other topics.

According to Variety, Furnish said, "It's a beautiful narrative arc. You can have all the success in the world, but it means nothing until you have love."

