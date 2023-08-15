Elton John episode in the works for new season of 'The Masked Singer'

As a guy who's taken the stage in some pretty elaborate outfits over the years, it's no wonder Elton John has been tapped by The Masked Singer to help create an episode dedicated to his music.

The show's landmark 10th season kicks off September 10 on Fox, with a new lineup of costumes, including "Donut," "Anteater," "Hawk" and "S'More." One episode will not only feature the contestants performing Elton's hits, but Elton himself will be making the song selections. Other themes this season include "One Hit Wonders," "Harry Potter Night," "Disco" and "NFL Night."

Among the alumni who'll be returning this season to perform all-new unmasked duets are Joey Fatone and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child.

Last season, the competitors included Michael Bolton, Debbie Gibson, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, David Archuleta and Pentatonix.

