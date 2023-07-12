Elton John and Ed Sheeran score Emmy nods; Elton's one step closer to EGOT

Courtesy of Disney+

By Jill Lances and Andrea Tuccillo

Elton John and Ed Sheeran both scored Emmy nominations on Wednesday, July 12.

Elton is one step closer to an EGOT with a nod for Outstanding Variety Special Live for his Disney+ concert special, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. Ed, meanwhile, scored a nod in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for his song "A Beautiful Game" from Ted Lasso.

Elton reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, "It's an honour for my Special to be recognized by the Academy. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget."

He added that his production team and Disney + “went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come!!"

A win in the category will add Elton to the elusive group of entertainers who’ve won an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar. Elton’s won five Grammys, two Academy Awards and one Tony over the course of his career.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

