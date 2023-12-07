Elton John debuts new “Step into Christmas” holiday cards

Elton John is really leaning into the holiday spirit this year. Not only has he released his 1973 Christmas song "Step into Christmas" digitally for the first time, he's now teamed up with an artist for a new line of holiday cards inspired by his music.

The "Step into Christmas" holiday cards were hand drawn by illustrator Reggie O'Connell and feature caricatures of Elton in a Santa hat, with sayings like "Step into Christmas," "Hold Me Closer Tiny Prancer" and "My Gift Is Yule Song."

"Creating this batch of Elton-themed holidays cards was an incredible undertaking that began with a few puns and an abundance of ideas,” O’Connell shares. “Tapping into Elton’s unique, fabulous energy while staying true to my own cartoony style presented a fun challenge that ultimately came together in the end.”

He adds, “It was truly a joy illustrating these cards and I hope that you will all consider this an official invitation to step into Christmas!"

