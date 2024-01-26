Elton John, Daryl Hall, Carole King sing with the late Glen Campbell on posthumous duets album

BMLG

By Andrea Dresdale

The late Glen Campbell died in 2017 of Alzheimer's disease, but before he did, he recorded what was meant to be his final album, 2011's Ghost on the Canvas. Now, thanks to technology, the album's been recreated as a series of duets, featuring Campbell singing posthumously with some of music's top names.

Glen Campbell Duets: Ghost on the Canvas Sessions features duets with Elton John, Sting, Carole King, Daryl Hall, Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, Dolly Parton, Eric Clapton and more.

While there have been posthumous duet collections before, this project is being billed as the first posthumous recreation of an entire album. It'll be released on April 19.

Campbell's actual final album was Adiós, an album of cover songs recorded between 2012 and 2013, and released in June 2017, two months before Campbell's death.

