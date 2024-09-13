Elton John clarifies comments about Donald Trump: "My fans know my true values"

Elton John got some criticism recently for comments he made about former President Donald Trump, which he's now clarifying.

Variety reported that Elton was asked about Donald Trump calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "Little Rocket Man" several years back. Elton said, "I laughed. I thought that was brilliant. I just thought, 'Good on you, Donald' ... Donald's always been a fan of mine and he's been to my concerts many, many times ... I've always been friendly toward him and I thank him for his support."

But Elton's taken to Instagram to say that he wasn't throwing his support behind Trump.

"Part of an interview I gave ... is being taken out of context and falsely misconstrued as a personal endorsement of Donald Trump," Elton wrote. "It's not. I was simply acknowledging the fact that Trump has long been a fan of my music, and that historically he's been very kind to me about that."



His message included a video of a portion of the "misconstrued" interview, in which he is seen saying, "I don't go onstage and say to people, 'You mustn't vote for the Republicans, you mustn't vote for the Democrats.' It's none of my business how they vote. They come to see me, and I'm so grateful they have."

He goes on to say, "I just want people to vote for things that are just, things that are important to people: the right to choose, the right to be who you are, and not let anybody else tell you who to be. And that goes all the way up to the Supreme Court."



Elton concluded his post, "My fans know these are my true values and they are reflected in my personal life, my music and my philanthropic work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation."

