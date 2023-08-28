Elton John briefly hospitalized after falling at home

Elton John is on the mend after being taken to the hospital following a fall at his home in the South of France over the weekend.

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South ofFrance, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” Elton’s rep tells ABC News. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Elton should have plenty of time to rest and recover with no more touring on his schedule. He wrapped his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour back in July in Stockholm, Sweden. The tour started September 10, 2018, and by the time it was over, Elton grossed $989.1 million and sold six million tickets over 330 shows.

