Elton John adds new puppy to the family

Elton John has added a new member to the family. The singer's husband, David Furnish, revealed on social media that the family has just gotten a new puppy.

"This Father's Day, we are happy to announce the newest arrival to the Furnish-John family. Please meet Jacob," he writes on Instagram next to a picture of an adorable black pup. He notes the couple's sons, Zachary and Elijah, "are co-fathering little Jacob and have proudly declared that Elton and I are……erm…..grandparents……!"

While Jacob is a sweetie, Elton won't be at home helping out with his "grandson." He's still on the road with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. His next stop is Paris, France, where he'll play three nights, June 21, 27 and 28. In the middle of that he'll play the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 25. A complete list of Elton dates can be found at EltonJohn.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.