Ed Sheeran's collaborative album with J Balvin is coming in 2024, says Balvin

Ed: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; J Balvin: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Last year, Ed Sheeran and Latin superstar J Balvin teamed up to release two singles and teased that more music was coming. Now, J Balvin has announced that we can expect an entire joint album from the two artists.

Speaking to Nylon, Balvin — probably best known to pop fans for his feature on the #1 hit "I Like It" with Cardi B and Bad Bunny — says he hopes the collaborative album will be released in 2024.

"It came about in an organic, natural way," he says of the collab with Ed. "We met; we had coffee; we’d run into each other at the same gym, at the hotel.”

He adds, "That’s going to be another album that will offer a lot to talk about, because it’s like merging two worlds.”

The 2022 singles — and their respective videos — were "Sigue," an upbeat, reggaeton dance song, and "Forever My Love," a ballad.

Ed previously explained that he and Balvin first met at a New York City gym in 2021. He wrote, "It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognized his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi."

"We chatted so long, we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea," Ed continued. "Then just went to being mates who chatted nonstop."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!