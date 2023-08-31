Ed Sheeran's selling a "make your own cover" version of 'Autumn Variations'

Gingerbread Man Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Among the new merch that Ed Sheeran is offering to fans to go along with his new album, Autumn Variations, is something you don't see much: a customizable album cover.

Only 5,000 of these special albums are available. Essentially, it's a white vinyl LP in a blank cover, and it comes with a set of two sticker sheets that you can use to create your own cover design.

"The cover of autumn variations was made by my friend @scarcurtis [Scarlett Curtis]," Ed wrote on Instagram. "She does amazing posters for peoples birthdays we know with their favourite things on them, and ive always loved them. I asked her to start drawing autumn themed things and compiling them so we could make a cover for this."

Ed says, "I always wanted to make an album cover that could be customised by you whilst you listen to it, so we have a blank vinyl sleeve and a sticker sheet so you can make your own variations of autumn, or how it feels to you."

And if you want to get really artsy, Ed also has an Autumn Variations coloring set on his website, for fans who think the regular black-and-white cover design could use some oomph. It comes with a selection of custom crayons in colors like daisy, carrot and basil.

If you're not artsy, there's a selection Autumn Variations T-shirts, beanies, hoodies and vinyl to buy. The album arrives September 29.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

