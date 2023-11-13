Ed Sheeran auctioning off his underwear for charity

Who hasn't wondered at some time or another, "Is Ed Sheeran a boxers or briefs kind of guy?" Well, now we know the answer to this burning question.

Over the years, Ed has auctioned off his personal items to raise money for a favorite local charity, East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH). According to The Cambridge Independent, he's just donated another batch of about 450 items to be sold for this year's auction, and it includes 27 pairs of boxer shorts.

According to photos of the undies published by the paper, Ed seems to favor a variety of labels for his boxer shorts, and he likes patterns and colors. It's not clear if they've been laundered or not, but one would think so.

From that haul, there will be three separate auctions, starting November 16 via the hospice's eBay site. The funds will go to support families and children across the British counties of Cambridgeshire, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

Ed hails from Suffolk and has been an ambassador for the charity since 2014.

