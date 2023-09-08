Ed Sheeran will play 'Autumn Variations' front to back at two special London shows

First, the good news: Ed Sheeran plans to play his new album Autumn Variations in its entirety at two special shows. Now, the bad news: These are the only shows of this type he's planning to do, and they're in London.

The Autumn Variations shows will take place at London's famed Royal Albert Hall on November 18 and 19. Ed posted a video announcing the shows and wrote in the caption, "Wanted to do some shows to mark the last days of Autumn and play the new album in full. This will be the only gigs for this album and they will be very very special!"

If you pre-order the album at Ed's store before 10 a.m. on September 13, you'll get a code for early access. If you already pre-ordered the album from his official store, you'll automatically be eligible for the presale. There's more information on the Royal Albert Hall website.

According to the Royal Albert Hall, Ed's performances will feature him playing with a live band and a string section.

Autumn Variations will arrive on September 29 via Ed's own Gingerbread Man Records. As with his previous album, Subtract, it was produced by The National's Aaron Dessner.

The North American leg of Ed's Mathematics tour will conclude at LA's SoFi Stadium on September 23.

