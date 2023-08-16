Ed Sheeran says he hasn't rerecorded "End Game" with Taylor Swift yet

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Andrea Tuccillo

Ed Sheeran is still awaiting a call from Taylor Swift to rerecord their Reputation duet, "End Game."

When asked by Andy Cohen on his Deep & Shallow Podcast Monday, Ed confirmed he hasn't yet been in the studio for "Taylor's Version" of the song.

"No, I haven't. No. No," he said. "But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one."

Taylor, of course, announced at her final Los Angeles Eras Tour show last week that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is coming October 27. Reputation, which first came out in 2017, will be her final "Taylor's Version" rerecording.

Ed's been on tour at the same time as Taylor, so he says he hasn't gotten to see her show yet.

"I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend," he tells Andy. "I think there's a chance next year when she's in the U.K."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!