Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith ask fans to dress in costume at their Halloween shows

Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith are getting into the Halloween spirit.

Both artists are performing during this Halloween season, and they’re encouraging fans to wear their spookiest costumes to their upcoming shows.

"Hello everyone coming to my Vegas show this Saturday the 28th of October," Ed said in an Instagram video. "It's Halloween weekend, so I'm going to be in a costume. Please come in a costume. Be as imaginative as possible, and I'll see you Saturday. Here we go!"

In the caption, he called for fans to help him pick out his spooky outfit. “Comment what you think I should come dressed as x,” Ed wrote.

Sam is also getting in on the fun, calling on their fans to get unholy with them at their October 31 show in Melbourne, Australia.

"I'm so excited for [the] Melbourne show, because it's Halloween, and we're going to have an incredible time," Sam said in a video posted to socials. "If you want, and if you can, I would love it if you could dress up for Halloween. I'd love to see your costumes. I would love you guys to get unholy with us on Halloween, it'll be amazing."

Additionally, Sam put out the call for fans to participate in the #UnholyHalloween TikTok challenge. "Show me your Halloween Outfits using the Unholy Sound on TikTok," Sam wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I want to see your fabulous looks across the world."

