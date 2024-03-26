Ed Sheeran to perform at Florida's 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Gentlemen, start your engines: Ed Sheeran had just three U.S. appearances lined up for 2024, but he's added a fourth one, in conjunction with the 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix race.

On May 4, the day before the race, Ed will provide the entertainment at the Hard Rock Beach Club. It's essentially a poolside day club that's been built between turns 11 and 12 of the racetrack. You can enjoy cabana-style seating, pools, bars and food, as well as great access to Ed's show.

Access to the event will cost you nearly two grand, but you can buy a much cheaper pass to the race grounds and enjoy the performance livestreamed on videoboards throughout the area. For tickets, visit F1MiamiGP.com.

Ed will kick off race weekend with an already-announced intimate show for 7,000 fans May 3 at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

In addition to these two Florida dates, Ed will play the Boston Calling festival on May 24 and the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival in Napa, California, on May 26.

