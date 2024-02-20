Ed Sheeran to headline LA Dodgers' annual charity gala

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Andrea Dresdale

When it comes to sports, Ed Sheeran prefers soccer, but he's been tapped to headline a charity event organized by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ed will be the star performer at the Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala on May 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the annual event at Dodgers Stadium will feature a blue carpet, dinner party and entertainment, including Ed's performance and a DJ set.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation's work to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for Los Angeles residents.

Past headliners of the event include Jennifer Lopez, Usher, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and John Legend.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

