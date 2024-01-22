Ed Sheeran gives behind-the-scenes look at the 'Star Wars' cameo that never was

Ed Sheeran's latest photo dump features pictures from the last five or six years, including one that reveals his planned cameo in a Star Wars film didn't turn out the way he wanted.

In the pic, Ed is wearing a Stormtrooper outfit without the helmet. He writes, "Me as a storm trooper in Rise of Skywalker, we shot for 12 hours then got told the scene wasn't being used, so I'm actually in it as an alien, see if you can spot me."

In early 2020, Disney posted a photo of said alien, writing, "We're in love with the shape of you, Ed Sheeran alien."

The 2019 film was the final episode of the nine-part Skywalker Saga, which told the story of the Skywalker family, including Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader, his children Luke and Leia, Leia's son Ben aka Kylo Ren and Rey, Luke Skywalker's final Jedi apprentice.

Ed's other photos show him painting, celebrating his birthday, getting his cast signed by legendary artist Damien Hirst when he broke his arm and working on the "Bad Habits" video. Here's also a photo of Elton John with Ed's cats, one of which is a Scottish fold, the breed that Ed's pal Taylor Swift owns.

