Ed Sheeran doesn't think he has enough "pizazz" to perform at the Super Bowl

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Andrea Tuccillo

Playing the Super Bowl halftime show is a career goal for many performers, but not Ed Sheeran.

The British singer tells Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Podcast that he sees the performance as more of "an American thing" and doesn't think his onstage style would be a good fit.

"I don't have pizazz," he says, citing other halftime show performers like Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Beyonce. "Like, all of these amazing performers — I'm just not that. I'm not gonna have dancers onstage. I'm not gonna have fireworks and blah blah."

“I just can’t, that’s not me,” he continues. “I don’t think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either.”

He says when Coldplay was playing the Super Bowl back in 2016, there were talks of him joining them to play "Thinking Out Loud." Ed says the only way he'd perform at the halftime show is if he was joining someone else as a guest.

