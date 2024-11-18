Ed Sheeran claims upcoming Band Aid 40th anniversary single used his vocals without approval

It was recently announced that an "Ultimate Mix" of Band Aid's "Do They Know It's Christmas?," the song that invented the concept of the all-star charity record, would be released on Nov. 25. But one artist who was advertised as participating says his vocals were used without permission.

The "Ultimate Mix," created to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original song, uses vocals from artists who've participated in all the different versions of the song that have been made over the years. Those artists, say organizers, include Sting, U2's Bono, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Sam Smith, the late George Michael and the late Sinéad O'Connor.

But Ed writes on his Instagram Story, "My approval wasn't sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectively declined the use of my vocals."

"A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed," he wrote, adding a Story from a British/Ghanaian singer and rapper named Fuse ODG, which he claims "eloquently explains" that understanding.

In that Story, Fuse says that all-star charity projects like Band Aid and the subsequent Live Aid concerts — which were created to raise money to end famine in Ethiopia — "perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa's economic growth, tourism and investment."

He writes, "By showcasing dehumanizing imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement."

Ed adds that he agrees with Fuse's post: "This is just my personal stance. I'm hoping it's a forward-looking one. Love to all x."

The BBC reported that over the last 40 years, the Band Aid Charitable Trust has raised an estimated $180 million for famine relief and other causes.

