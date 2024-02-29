Ed Sheeran arranged a private tour of The Louvre for his parents

What's the use of being a global superstar if you can't hook your parents up with unique experiences?

Ed Sheeran's dad, John Sheeran, is a retired art curator and educator. In an interview to promote a fundraising art lecture he's giving on March 28, he revealed that in 2021 he went to see Ed do a charity gig in Paris, and then Ed arranged something very special for them the next day.

John told the East Anglian Daily Times, "[My wife] Imogen and I went to Paris to see Edward perform at the Global Citizen gig in front of the Eiffel Tower, which was extraordinary enough. He then surprised us on Sunday evening by taking us with his wife Cherry to the Louvre."

"He'd arranged to have the whole place to ourselves for three hours. I think it was his way of saying thank you to us," John continued. "It is the only time I've been able to study the Mona Lisa without the crowds. It was an unforgettable experience."

In other Ed Sheeran news, he's introduced his own line of loop pedals, those gadgets that allow him to create his own soundscape when he performs solo. "I'm so excited to bring them out, and put my name to them, I hope everyone enjoys them, whether you are a beginner, or an expert," he writes on Instagram.

