Ed Sheeran announces his own signature watch, thanks to John Mayer

Casio America, Inc.

By Andrea Dresdale

For Ed Sheeran, hanging out with John Mayer has resulted in more than just the occasional duet.

John, a noted watch enthusiast and collector, invited Ed to create a signature watch with G-Shock about a year ago, and now it's been revealed. Ed unveiled the watch on Instagram, writing, "Super excited to launch my first watch .... [if] you’ve spotted a yellow G Shock on me for the last 6 months this is it!"

Ed says that when John asked him to create a watch, "I couldn’t have said yes fast enough," adding, "I've loved watches since I can remember but never thought about making my own one, but this is the perfect way to start ... hope you enjoy wearing it as much as I do."

The watch officially becomes available October 18 on the watch platform Hodinkee: It's called the "Subtract" G-Shock, and it costs $185. Ed's involvement is actually part of a project in which John has tapped three different collaborators to create limited-edition watches. Ed is the first one to be revealed; there's no word on the others.

“Ed Sheeran has long been a friend. As a fellow musician and watch collector, we have bonded over our love of things that take time," John says in a statement. "The G-SHOCK Ref. 6900 - Subtract is bright, bold, and completely Ed Sheeran."

At Hodinkee.com, there's a video in which John and Ed talk about how the collaboration came about.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

