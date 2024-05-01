Ed Sheeran announces 10th anniversary edition of 'X,' NYC anniversary show

June 21 will mark the 10th anniversary of the release of X (Multiply), the album that made Ed Sheeran a huge star. He's celebrating that milestone with an anniversary show in New York City, and an anniversary edition of the album with nine bonus tracks.

The show takes place May 22 at Brooklyn's Barclay Center, and the setlist will match his 2015 live album, X (Wembley Edition). Fans can pre-register for the pre-sale from now through May 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET via Seated. The tickets go on sale to the fans selected starting May 6 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The 10th anniversary edition will be released on June 21, 10 years to the day of the album's original release. It'll be available on multiple formats, which are available for preorder now. One of those formats, called EcoRecord vinyl, is a new, more ecologically sustainable LP format.

X featured the hits "Don't," "Sing," "Photograph" and "Thinking Out Loud." The nine bonus tracks included on the anniversary edition will be making their debuts on vinyl. They include the movie soundtrack songs "I See Fire" and "All of the Stars," as well as "Take It Back," "Shirtsleeves," "Even My Dad Does Sometimes," "English Rose," "Touch and Go," "New York" and "Make It Rain."

On Instagram, Ed wrote of X, "This album was made from 2011 - 2014, and spanned my whole personal life through that time, which was a mad time."

"Going from playing pubs and clubs to selling arenas in those years, falling in and out of love, travelling all round the world, working with some of the best producers in the world, it was a real rollercoaster, and it’s been amazing to revisit all the memories," he added.

