Eagles pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett at The Long Goodbye tour kickoff

courtesy of Live Nation

By Jill Lances

Eagles kicked off their The Long Goodbye final tour at New York's Madison Square Garden on Thursday, September 7, and they took a moment out of their show to pay tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett, who passed away September 1 at the age of 76.

As seen in fan-shot footage posted to YouTube, Don Henley told the crowd, "Last weekend we lost a deer friend and the world lost a musical icon. Our dear friend Jimmy Buffett is now sailing on that cosmic ocean having that cheeseburger with Glenn and Randy," referring to the late Eagles members Glenn Frey and Randy Meisner.

He added, “We always laughed and said we survived the '70s together and the '80s were pretty rough too, come to think of it."

Henley called Buffett “one of the hardest working men I ever saw,” but noted, “he made work look like play and he brought joy to everything he did, including the work.”

Finally, he shared, “One of his final wishes was that we keep the party going … responsibly.”

The band then dedicated their next two songs to Buffett. The "Margaritaville" singer's classic "Come Monday" was sung by Timothy B. Schmit, who was once a member of Buffett's Coral Reefer Band, while Joe Walsh, who was wearing a parrot hat on his head, sung "Fins" and joked, "Jimmy and I got thrown out of some of the finest hotels in the world."

Eagles' The Long Goodbye tour returns to Madison Square Garden on Friday, September 8. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!