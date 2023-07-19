The Eagles continue to add dates to their Long Goodbye final tour

courtesy of Live Nation

By Jill Lances

The Eagles continue to add dates to their Long Goodbye farewell tour.

The band had promised to add shows based on demand and have proven to be true to their word. The latest additions include a second show in Newark, New Jersey, happening September 17 at the Prudential Center as well as a show in Pittsburgh, set for October 15 at PPG Paints Arena.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale happening Wednesday, July 26.

The Eagles' Long Goodbye final tour, with special guest Steely Dan, kicks off September 7 in New York. The tour is expected to continue into 2025, as the band plans to play as many shows in each city as the audience demands. Tour dates can be found at eagles.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

