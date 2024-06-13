Eagles announce residency at the Las Vegas Sphere

As rumored earlier in the year, the Eagles will be the next band to play the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere will consist of eight shows, kicking off Sept. 20, with the band playing Fridays and Saturdays through October 10. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

A ticket presale begins June 18 at 10 a.m. PT, with presale registration now open. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting June 21 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, ticket and hotel packages go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT, with VIP packages going on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. PT

Eagles will be the fourth band to take up residency at Sphere. U2 opened the venue back in September, with Phish and Dead & Company also playing residencies there.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.