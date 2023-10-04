Eagles add “The California Concerts” to The Long Goodbye tour

courtesy of Live Nation

By Jill Lances

Eagles are bringing The Long Goodbye tour to the West Coast.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced dates for what they're calling "The California Concerts," happening January 5 and 6 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Both shows feature special guests Steely Dan.

The concerts coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the band’s January 2014 shows that reopened the Forum after a $100 million renovation.

A ticket presale kicks off Wednesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a general onsale starting Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. PT. Eagles are also offering curated travel packages that include tickets and hotel accommodations. Those go on sale starting October 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Next up, Eagles bring The Long Goodbye tour to Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, October 5. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!