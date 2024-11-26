Eagles add four more dates to their Las Vegas Sphere residency

courtesy of Live Nation
By Jill Lances
The Eagles are sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just added four more weekend shows to their Eagles Live in Concert at Sphere residency. The new dates are happening April 4, April 5, April 11 and April 12.

Presale sign up is open now, with presales beginning Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Eagles launched their Sphere residency on Sept. 20, treating fans to a set filled with classic tunes, like “Hotel California,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “New Kid in Town,” “Take it to the Limit,” “Life’s Been Good,” “Take It Easy” and “Heartache Tonight."

They return to the Sphere for their next show on Dec. 6. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

