Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon honored with an MBE by King Charles

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Jill Lances
Duran Duran frontman Simon LeBon has been named a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles, recognizing his services to music and charity.

"What an incredible and totally unexpected honour," Simon shared. "It is fitting that the honour has been awarded not just for my role in music, but also for the work I've been fortunate to be involved with outside the band for some of the causes I believe in. To name but two of them, I hope this moment helps to raise awareness for the Blue Marine Foundation and the importance of their conservation work, and for Centrepoint."

He later shared his feelings about the honor on social media, noting, "Blimey this is a SURPRISE! I have to begin by saying that right now, I am experiencing the most severe case of IMPOSTER-SYNDROME."

He went on to thank the band's fans, noting, "I think it'll help if I feel that I can share the honour with you all. It's true to say that without you Duran Duran supporters, there would be no service to music; there'd be no service to charity; there'd be no MBE. So please, I want you to to feel the honour. Thank you.
WHOOOSH!"

