Duran Duran announces East Coast tour, including Danse Macabre Halloween Party in NYC

Duran Duran is celebrating Halloween in New York City this year.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced dates for a North American East Coast tour, which includes The Danse Macabre Halloween Party, happening October 31 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Duran Duran first headlined a U.S. show on Halloween back in 2022, which inspired them to record their 2023 Halloween-inspired album Danse Macabre, which featured themed covers, new songs and reimagined versions of some classic Duran Duran tracks.

The tour itself will kick off October 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and include stops in Connecticut, New Jersey and Maryland, before wrapping November 2 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A ticket presale will kick off July 11 at 10 a.m, with tickets going on sale to the general public July 12 at 10 a.m. Each ticket will come with a digital copy of Danse Macabre.

A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.

