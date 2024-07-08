Duran Duran announces East Coast tour, including Danse Macabre Halloween Party in NYC

Duran Duran first headlined a U.S. show on Halloween back in 2022, which inspired them to record their 2023 Halloween-inspired album Danse Macabre, which featured themed covers, new songs and reimagined versions of some classic Duran Duran tracks.
A ticket presale will kick off July 11 at 10 a.m, with tickets going on sale to the general public July 12 at 10 a.m. Each ticket will come with a digital copy of Danse Macabre.
A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.
