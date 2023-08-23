Duran Duran announces new single, “Danse Macabre"

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Jill Lances

Duran Duran fans are getting new music soon. The band just announced their new single, "Danse Macabre," is dropping August 30.

The cover art for the song features a black background with a red skeleton holding drum sticks, with what looks like an hourglass at his feet.

So far there's no word on whether the track is the first single off a new album, but back in March they did confirm "a special new music project is in the works, set for release later this year." They also revealed that their former bandmate Andy Taylor, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, would be playing guitar "on a few tracks."

Duran Duran is currently on their Future Past tour. The trek hits Sacramento, California, on August 24. A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

